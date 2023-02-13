A bomb from the Second World War period has been found in the British town of Great Yourmouth. During the operation to disarm it, the artifact ended up exploding unexpectedly and the moment was captured by a UK police drone.

According to the Norfolk Police Department, despite the unforeseen event, no one was injured, as the area had been cordoned off. “The explosion was unplanned and occurred during an intense but slow process to disarm the explosive,” police said in a statement.

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

After the explosion, the authorities lifted a blockade that covered an area of ​​400 meters around the explosive and that involved access to highways. Only one road remains closed to determine the extent of the damage caused by the detonation.