Mexico.- Through TikTok, the appearance of an alleged ghost in a warehouse.

The user of TikTok @juanrider shared the impressive video of when he was working in a warehouse.

Juan explained that he was arranging some pallets in the forklift and feels someone “peek” in the back.

We recommend you read:

At that moment, behind some platforms a black figure is observed looming. Immediately, Juan, without stopping recording, goes to the place and sees no one and adds that he was alone.

His followers commented on the video and some even took it humorously, pointing out that it was his boss checking that he was working.

Others mentioned that such things have happened to them in warehouses.

“I also worked in a warehouse and the same thing happened to me,” another follower commented.