Without shame and without apparent remorse, a couple of women poured a bucket of gasoline on a car that was in the garage of a house and they set it on fire without caring about the safety of the inhabitants of the home. This event was recorded on video by a security camera.

The act of vandalism occurred during the early hours of Thursday, September 14, in a house in the Hidráulica neighborhood, near the National Fair of Zacatecas.

In the images that were leaked on social networks, you can see one of the women spraying a bucket of gasoline through the bars, while the other lights a match and throws it over the parked vehicle. As soon as the fire touched the fuel, intense flames began to emerge, causing them to flee the scene.

Upon noticing the fire, the owners immediately called the emergency services to ask for help, since the LP gas installations were located next to the damaged unit and, in addition, it was feared that the gasoline tank would explode.

Fortunately, firefighters managed to put out the fire before it consumed the house and avoided loss of life. However, the car was reduced to scrap metal and a wall of the building was damaged.

According to local media, the owners of the unit stated that the women started the fire after they were prohibited from parking outside the house.

The Attorney General of Justice of the State of Zacatecas (FGJE), Francisco Murillo Ruiseco, announced that an investigation folder has already been opened to clarify the facts and find those responsible. Likewise, he mentioned that the surveillance cameras of several homes surrounding the affected property, as well as the C5 cameras, recorded the incident.