A disturbing video has gone viral on social media platforms, showing a shocking scene of physical aggression starring a woman against a 13-year-old teenager.

The scene takes place on the outskirts of the Secondary school number 88 ‘Doctor Nabor Carrillo’located in the Venustiano Carranza mayor’s office of the Mexico City.

The striking images captured in the video reveal the aggressor, who appears to be a family mother, subduing the young victim, who was wearing the institution’s characteristic school uniform. In an act of incomprehensible violence, the The aggressor grabs the minor’s hair and kicks her brutally in the face while she is on the ground..

Students watch aggression against classmate

What is even more disturbing is the presence of other students, also dressed in their school uniforms, who witness the violent attack. Likewise, there were several women and men nearby, apparently parents who were picking up their children from school, according to Excelsior.

Despite the efforts of two men to intervene and put an end to the brutal beating, the other women present at the scene do not allow the assault to stop and instead allow it to continue.

To date, the reasons that led to this shocking attack against the student remain a mystery. According to information shared on social networks by @c4jimenez, no intervention was reported by school authorities to stop the attack nor was the police presence requested.

The relevant authorities must thoroughly investigate this incident to ensure that justice is served and future episodes of this type are avoided in our schools.