Colombia.- A fact captured in a video recently went viral. Bogota Colombia, after seeing to women to discuss, dbecause a lady sat on top of a young woman since she did not give her the seatIn the face of the dispute between the passengers, the police even arrived.

The passengers who were on the TransMilenio from Colombia, surprised those present and Internet users, because while a young woman was asking for help because another woman sat on her legs since she did not want to stop, the lady refused to be left without a seat.

The viral video broadcast by the ‘@liiizvilla’ account on the TikTok social network opened a debate, since women They created controversy over the seats of the transport.

The content creator who lives in Colombia, realizing the controversial fact, did not hesitate to record and share the scene on the internet along with the description “I miss this if I live in Europe.

The documentation of the women generated laughter, but also the question of who deserved the seat, since while they saw one female above the other, they gave their version to the security authorities.

As they explained, one of the girls who got on the bus first tried to save a place for her friend, since she saw two free seats, but the lady stood out, “Here chairs are not cared for, she was open with her legs, I took this chair and she ran over to give the chair to her friend”.

Because they did not reach an agreement, the agents got on the bus that had not yet started its journey and each one presented their arguments.

Although it is unknown who ended up with the seat, netizens pointed out, “I don’t get off until the gossip is over”, “Things that keep me humble”, “I was that one in the game of chairs”.

We recommend you read:

The TransMilenio is a transit bus system that opened to the public since December 2008, covers Avenida Caracas and Calle 80, serving Bogotá, Colombia and Soacha.