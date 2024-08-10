A woman who apparently suffers from mental faculties, was walking naked through the Azteca neighborhood this afternoon, and was arrested by Municipal Police officers.

The woman, without clothes, was wandering around Carlos Amaya perimeter and Tetzalez Avenue in the area known as “La Curva.”

Drivers reported the incident to the 911 emergency number, as he was driving between cars and putting his physical safety at risk.

Municipal officers arrived at the scene and secured her. According to the officers themselves, she would be taken to the Social Work Department to be handed over to her relatives since she was apparently being sought on social media and had left her home this morning.