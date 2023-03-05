Mexico.- Ana generated a TikTok controversy because she would rather her baby die than her if given the choice.

On TikTok account @anabelmoralezz, shared the controversial video where he gives two options.

“For my husband: If I’m giving birth and the doctors tell her she has to choose between her or the baby, please save me.I don’t want Ethan to grow up without his mother and I don’t want you to have to raise two babies alone while mourning your wife.”

Ana’s video has six million views and users left their opinion in the comments section.

“Perfect as you think in my opinion“Wrote one user who agreed.

“I have a 4-month-old baby and looking at her smiles, her little faces, her grimaces, looking at how she begins to live life, I wouldn’t be able to ask for that“. Wrote another netizen.

“My girlfriend passed away after giving birth to our twins7 months since he went to heaven, it’s hard to raise two babies alone,” one man commented.