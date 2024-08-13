A 47-year-old woman was arrested this Sunday in the Caballito neighborhood of Buenos Aires, (Argentina), after being involved in a violent incident with a bus driver. After a traffic accident between the vehicle in which she was traveling and the bus, the woman got out of her car and, visibly upset, tore off the bus’s windshield wiper and broke the driver’s window.

He Personnel from the 6 B Neighborhood Police Station of the City Police went to the scene, on Rivadavia Avenue at 5700, where they found the woman in the middle of a fit of rage against the bus on line 2.

A bus on line 2 collided with a car in Caballito and the passenger got out of the vehicle, ripped off the windshield wipers and broke the windows. The 47-year-old woman was arrested. The incident occurred on Rivadavia Avenue at 5700 (@todonoticias) pic.twitter.com/1Kol4ESZfw — Jorge Kurrle (@jorgekurrle) August 12, 2024

According to initial reports, the bus performed a maneuver that allegedly caused the Peugeot 207 in which the woman was traveling as a passenger to crash, while it was being driven by her son. This fact would have triggered the woman’s violent reaction.

Witnesses at the scene recorded on video how the woman ripped off one of the bus’s windshield wipers and used the object to break the driver’s side window, who chose not to respond to the attack.

During the altercation, the aggressor could be heard shouting “You hit us!”, while the driver tried to calm the situation by telling her: “Stop for a minute!”, all while filming her with his mobile phone. The situation escalated and became more violent on the street, with the apparent intervention of the man who was accompanying the woman and the passengers on the bus.

Finally, according to sources close to ‘La Nación’, the Western Flagrancy Unit, under the direction of Alan Martín, ordered the arrest of the woman and the retention of both vehicles involved in the incident.

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence based on information from La Nación de Argetina (GDA) and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.