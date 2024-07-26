On Thursday morning, the City Police received an alert call from the residents of the Belgrano neighborhood in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The notice was due to a case of animal abuse in which a woman had placed her dog on the outside of a sixth-floor window.

According to information provided to ‘La Nación’, the animal’s owner had the habit of leaving it in that position for hours. In the videos recorded by witnesses, The dog can be seen motionless on the windowsill, with no way of entering the apartment.

Rescue and police operations



“Personnel from the 13 B Neighborhood Police Station were sent to Vuelta de Obligado street at 2900 at the request of the Flagrancia Norte Unit, headed by Dr. Brotto, due to a dog being mistreated, with little care and in danger of falling into the void since it was in a high-rise apartment,” details the statement from the Buenos Aires security forces. Once at the scene, Police officers entered the apartment and managed to rescue the animal.

The dog’s owner, whose identity was not revealed, was notified upon arrival at the scene. He was charged with animal abuse and the case will be handled by the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor’s Unit (UFEMA). According to the official report, “the dog was handed over to one of the complainants in judicial custody.”

The images shared by the neighbor who now takes care of the dog show that The animal is in good condition and has no injuries.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.