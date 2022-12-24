Video: woman kidnapped a Walmart employee in the United States

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Exact moment of taking the hostage.
The woman threatened the employee with a weapon, who was paralyzed.
December 23, 2022, 07:23 PM
A Walmart employee was taken hostage by an allegedly armed customer last Wednesday at a Mississippi store. The video that recorded the tense moment is already viral on social networks.
The incident occurred around 5:40 in the afternoon and ended when the Police responded to a call for help for hostages and thieves, reported Vive USA.
A customer at the retail store recorded the moment the suspect points the gun directly at the employee’s head, while the employee is paralyzed with fear and watching what is happening in front of her.
Later, in the images you can see the suspect when she takes the employee from the other side of the counters and then he walks with her, apparently not knowing exactly where to go.
In the video, the suspect screams something incomprehensible while nervously waiting for something, then clearly tells the person filming that she would not harm the hostage. “Hey, I’m not going to hurt anyone,” said the suspect, to which the user replied: “Why don’t you let her go then?”
Authorities arrived at the branch to rescue the worker and at the same time shoot the suspect dead.
Viral video posted to TikTok showed an apparent hosting situation unfold at a Walmart in Richland, Mississippi. A woman held a Walmart employee at gunpoint. News reports indicate the suspect was shot dead by police. No other injuries were reported. 📹:504big mom pic.twitter.com/KZKYPTn0jC
— Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) December 22, 2022
So far, the reasons why the user drew the weapon and threatened the life of her hostage are unknown, nor is it known if she had stolen merchandise or planned to do so.
Fernando Umana Mejia
Trends WEATHER
December 23, 2022, 07:23 PM
