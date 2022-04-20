Buenos Aires.- A security camera captured the moment when a woman passed out and fell on the train tracks, while the wagons passed through the capital of Argentina. The witnesses could only see the event in horror, because everything went too fast and they were able to help.

Fortunately, the woman fell into the life zone, located next to the tracks, and they were able to rescue her alive after moving the wagons. Both the images of the incident and those of the rescue became a trend on social networks.

The events occurred on March 29 at the Independencia station of the Belgrade South Railway in La Matanza, where the young woman fainted and fell onto the tracks while the train was in motion.

In the images you can see the reaction of pain and despair of the people who witnessed the incident. Many covered their eyes and tried to cover others to avoid seeing the unfortunate scene that, for a moment, seemed to have a tragic ending.

According to local media, the woman fell at an instant when she began to lose consciousness, hitting the spaces between the wagons and then moving towards the tracks.

Despite the atmosphere of panic generated by the unexpected situation, the woman was rescued alive by emergency teams and some volunteers.

According to the newspaper La Nación, the young woman was identified as Candela, she is the mother of a 2-year-old girl. She stated that she went to the place to see some of her friends, with whom she had arranged to go out to eat.

“I don’t remember anything about the accident. I only remember when I was lying on the floor, with the people around me and when I entered the hospital,” he told the same outlet before adding that “I had a rib fracture that pierced my liver and I was pretty bad with that, it took me a few days and it was the most dangerous thing I faced. Then I suffered a contusion on the side of my head, above my ear, and as a result of that I don’t hear well, added to a skull fracture between my nose and the eyebrow”.

Although the event occurred last month, the images were published this weekend by the Argentine Ministry of Transport.

After the incident, the young woman was transferred to the Alberto Balestrini hospital, where she continues to recover while trying to resolve her employment situation.

“I am undergoing treatment for the issue of hearing, nutrition, and I have to have neurological studies. I am seeing if I can somehow get them to facilitate a shift to do them, in the hospital where I was treated they do not have the means for the attention that I need,” he said.