China.- An impressive video has recently been broadcast on social networks where a woman is attacked by a tiger after getting out of the car during an argument with her husband.

Safari tours should be done with cautionsince people travel inside their vehicles in a park with animals.

However, insensitive behavior of a womancame as a shock as she was attacked by a tiger after she ventured out of a car during the safari.

The video was recently released on social networks, but it is a creepy recording filmed in 2016 that shows the tiger attack.

The incident occurred at Badaling Wildlife World, an animal park in Beijing, China, according to The New York Times report.

The clip shows the woman getting out of the driver’s seat. to go to the other side of the car and her husband opens the door.

As the woman stands, a tiger approaches her and drags her to the other side.

VIDEO: Woman gets out of the car inside a safari and is attacked by a tiger

The mother of the woman who tried to rescue her was mutilated by the tiger, the woman was seriously injured and the husband was unharmed, plus their children were safe inside the car.

Users ridiculed the woman’s behavior: “That doesn’t even make sense, you’re already in the car, you don’t need to get out to argue.”