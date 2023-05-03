Video: woman falls through elevator shaft; it took 3 days to find his body

The moment in which an Indonesian woman falls into the void after using an elevator at the international airport in the city of Medan, in the north of the island of Sumatra, was recorded on video.

The 38-year-old woman was identified as Aisiah Sinta Dewi and his body was found three days after the accident thanks to the registration in security cameras.

A woman dies when she falls down an elevator shaft at an Indonesian airport, the victim was not found until three days after the accident. pic.twitter.com/KMVBTT2iv9 — Chapoisat (@ChapoisatMoises) May 3, 2023

According to the authorities, “The victim entered the elevator, which has two doors, and he pressed the button for the floor he wanted to go to. The images show how during the short journey, the woman took out and looked at her mobile phone, without realizing that the correct door had opened behind her.”

The woman’s disappearance was reported by her brother Aisiah Sinta, and after a search on the airport’s security cameras, it was confirmed that the woman had fallen into the void.

After his body was found, the authorities began an investigation and took the statements of several people to clarify what happened.

Abyadi Siregar, director of the North Sumatra Province Ombudsman’s Office, linked the accident to an alleged “negligence in maintaining the airport’s facilities and infrastructure,” in a statement to the channel on Monday. CNN Indonesia.​

