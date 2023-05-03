Wednesday, May 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Video: woman falls through elevator shaft; it took 3 days to find his body

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2023
in World
0
Video: woman falls through elevator shaft; it took 3 days to find his body


close

Elevator

moments before the woman fell

moments before the woman fell

The woman was using her cell phone when the door opened and she fell into the void.

The moment in which an Indonesian woman falls into the void after using an elevator at the international airport in the city of Medan, in the north of the island of Sumatra, was recorded on video.

The 38-year-old woman was identified as Aisiah Sinta Dewi and his body was found three days after the accident thanks to the registration in security cameras.

See also  Constance Marten, a young aristocrat on the run with her partner convicted of rape: the thriller that fascinates the British

(Keep reading: Theories on the disappearance of Madeleine McCann: the clues to her whereabouts).

According to the authorities, “The victim entered the elevator, which has two doors, and he pressed the button for the floor he wanted to go to. The images show how during the short journey, the woman took out and looked at her mobile phone, without realizing that the correct door had opened behind her.”

The woman’s disappearance was reported by her brother Aisiah Sinta, and after a search on the airport’s security cameras, it was confirmed that the woman had fallen into the void.

(Also: On video: fire in a Russian fuel depot near the Crimean peninsula).

After his body was found, the authorities began an investigation and took the statements of several people to clarify what happened.

Abyadi Siregar, director of the North Sumatra Province Ombudsman’s Office, linked the accident to an alleged “negligence in maintaining the airport’s facilities and infrastructure,” in a statement to the channel on Monday. CNN Indonesia.

See also  A veterinarian from Murcia dies when he practiced canyoning in Granada

More news:

Man suspected of being armed arrested outside Buckingham Palace

E-verify: What is it and how could it affect migrant workers in Florida?

The bullfighter Arturo Macías is in intensive care after suffering a goring in the lung

Pamela Avendano
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Video #woman #falls #elevator #shaft #days #find #body

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
James Rodríguez, ‘history ended’: hard decision complicates the future of ’10’

James Rodríguez, 'history ended': hard decision complicates the future of '10'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result