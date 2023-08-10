Marjorie St. Clair, inhabitant of the sector of Lahaina, located on the island of Maui, in Hawaii, managed to capture a video in which it is observed how the flames consume several homes, bars, palm trees and other structures that appear on the edge of the road.

The woman, who was driving through smoke and ashes, is amazed at the scenes. “My God, this is terrifying. I hope there are no animals inside those houses.”

In the images also appears a man who walks shirtless on the road. The woman assured that she was lucky to “manage to escape” from the place.

Until now there are six deaths due to the emergency and more than 2,100 people to different shelters. Maui authorities state that “it is impossible to quantify the structural damage caused by the deadly fires.

Hawaii Lieutenant Governor Sylvia Luke signed an emergency declaration to discourage tourists from visiting the island. “There were planes with tourists that landed in Maui. It is not a safe place, ”she commented at a press conference.

The forest fires began to spread on Tuesday, August 8 in the Lahaina area, one of the most touristy on the island of Maui. They have also affected the Kohala Peninsula on the island of Hawaii.

Historic buildings, hundreds of houses, neighborhoods and hectares of natural wealth have disappeared. “I’ve flown over Maui for over 52 years, I’ve never seen anything like it. It looks like it was bombed in the war.”the chief of operations of Air Maui told CNN, after flying over the area in a helicopter.

Utter devastation left by the wildfires in Maui, Hawaii. It is far from hyperbole to say that Lahaina has been wiped off the map. Credit: Vince Carter pic.twitter.com/dlwxTNY51R — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 9, 2023

Some inhabitants of the area jumped into the sea to escape the flames and, according to what the major general of the US Army, Kenneth Hara, told the local outlet ‘Hawaii News Now’, at least 12 people have been rescued from the ocean by the Coast Guard.

“We suffered a terrible catastrophe. The phone lines don’t work. We are still continuing search operations and ransom so we don’t know what will happen to the death toll,” Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a statement.

