A woman identified as Yumiko Ramirez made the decision to demolish your home, located in the town Cerro La Culebra, in the district of Chancayin Huaral, Peru, due to a legal conflict with his ex-father-in-law Pablo Honorato Vega.

The woman, a mother of four children, commented that her ex-husband’s father requested an eviction order from the Judiciary and demanded that she leave the property as soon as possible.

Faced with the situation, the woman decided to make the decision to demolish the building. Together with two workers, he began the work on September 22, hours after was detained by the authorities local.

He is asking me for the land, but not the building.

Yumiko justifies herself by saying that they are asking for the land but not the house. “They evict us because they are asking me for the land, but not the building, because I have done that, it has cost me. There is his land, the house is not“Ramírez commented to a local media outlet, where he claimed to have built the home.

In videos, which went viral on different social networks, the moment in which the men destroy the entire house with hammers was captured.

She had been in the same home for 20 years raising her children. However, for four years, her husband and father of the minors he went to live with another woman. “My children’s father left with a married woman, he supports two children and currently has two more children. “I have documents that indicate that he retires voluntarily, I have not kicked him out,” he said in an interview with All News.

The woman married Ricardo Vega in 2003 and they decided to build the 3-story house on the land that belongs to Pablo Honorato, who is now her ex-father-in-law.

It has cost me effort, I have deprived myself of many things, including my children.

According to his version, he has built it with the support of his parents and the salaries of both parties to the marriage.

His goal was for his children to have a place to live. “It has cost me effort, I have deprived myself of many things, including my children. We have been through a lot of things since the Lord abandoned us. I have to be strong now for my children,” he expressed.

Who owns it?

After due judicial processHe was given a eviction order in favor of Pablo Honorato Vega, his former father-in-law. The land is legally in his name. The man assured that he built the house from a Casa Bonita program loan of the Materials Bank.

My son built the second floor and the roof. I did the first floor

“When my son became engaged to this woman (…), I gave him the house in good faith. My son built the second floor and the roof. I did the first floor,” said Honorato in the middle 24 hours. Likewise, he assures that the objective was to achieve that The woman will vacate the house but not the grandchildren.

The 65-year-old man said that it was physically attacked by the woman and clarified that she requested the eviction after Yumiko entered the house with her new partner. However, she states that nor did the father or ex-father-in-law suggest taking care of his children on the property.

“I had them torn down because it was my effort, I sacrificed myself for years. I have enough evidence on the subject of my children when the grandfather decides to evict me. I have audios where the father himself tells my son: ‘I’m waiting for you guys to come out, you have to hand over the land‘. He never tells my son ‘Son, you stay, I’m going to raise you,'” he said in an interview with the media. The Republic.

Currently, the woman is living in her mother’s house. In one room she sleeps the whole family. “I ask for help to get my business back and be able to work because I need to. “I dedicate myself to the kitchen and I can’t use my things from the restaurant because they are piled up in the collapsed house,” Ramírez said.

