The authorities of Florida, United States, revealed this week a video that shows how a woman fights against a man who tried to sexually assault her in a gym.

The woman is called nashali almais 24 years old and was doing his training as usual in the gym of his condominium, when he saw that a man was at the door and he decided to open it, thinking that it was a neighbor who was going to exercise.

In the clip, released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Alma is seen doing her routine when the man suspiciously approaches her and tries to throw her to the ground.

What the attacker, identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones, did not count on is that Alma is a professional trainerwho also lifts weights for sport, so he has a lot of strength.

In an interview with NBC, the woman says that in her mind she knew that she was stronger than him, but for a few seconds she doubted how to face him.

However, in the video you can see how she tries to evade him, putting obstacles between the two and running away from him, although the man keeps trying to knock her down. Alma attempts to punch him and then knocks him to the ground, where she subdues him as she calls 911.

As soon as she can, the woman runs out of the gym and takes refuge in a nearby apartment, and the man escapes.

A woman shares her experience after fighting off a man who physically assaulted her in her apartment complex’s gym. Nashali Alma wanted to speak out about her experience to encourage other women who’ve dealt with similar incidents to speak out. pic.twitter.com/hyTeO3quRA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) February 15, 2023

However, the police managed to capture the attacker and take him into custody. Thomas-Jones, 25 years old. In fact, the police report shows that the man was charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

Now, the woman wants to share this story to inspire other women not to give up and fight in situations like this: “If you show him that you are capable of fighting to defend yourself and survive, get out of the situation, I think it is possible.”

