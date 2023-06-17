United States.- A woman went viral on TikTok, as she thanks to the power of the “chancla” he avoided the fight between a moose and a dog.

Through the TikTok account @ashlanaragon, a woman was praised for avoiding a confrontation between a moose and a dog using the technique of the Mexican moms.

Without a doubt, the power of the flip-flop does not respect borders, since a Latina mother who lives outside her country of origin, resorted to the ancient technique of the flip flop after she was alerted by the barking of a dog when she saw a huge moose approaching.

The moose was prepared for the attack, but the mother from the window scares the moose and pointed her flip-flop with precision compared to the military forces, firing a warning shot and later make another “flip flop” to the moose who ended up running away.

VIDEO: Woman avoids a fight between a moose and a dog using the flip-flop

The video has millions of views and thousands of comments.

“Never underestimate the power of slipper“, “Is she a Latina mom?”, “By a miracle that moose is alive, there are few who manage to recount their encounter with the flip-flop.”

