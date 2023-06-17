United States.- A woman went viral on TikTok, as she thanks to the power of the “chancla” he avoided the fight between a moose and a dog.
Through the TikTok account @ashlanaragon, a woman was praised for avoiding a confrontation between a moose and a dog using the technique of the Mexican moms.
Without a doubt, the power of the flip-flop does not respect borders, since a Latina mother who lives outside her country of origin, resorted to the ancient technique of the flip flop after she was alerted by the barking of a dog when she saw a huge moose approaching.
The moose was prepared for the attack, but the mother from the window scares the moose and pointed her flip-flop with precision compared to the military forces, firing a warning shot and later make another “flip flop” to the moose who ended up running away.
The video has millions of views and thousands of comments.
“Never underestimate the power of slipper“, “Is she a Latina mom?”, “By a miracle that moose is alive, there are few who manage to recount their encounter with the flip-flop.”
