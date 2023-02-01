The video of a woman has been going viral on social networks, who almost crushed to death by a huge rock that entered her home in Honolulu, Hawaii. The object caused serious damage to the infrastructure of the house, for which the family had to be evacuated.

As can be seen in the log, Caroline Sasaki, 65, He was preparing to relax in his living room, when, a few centimeters from his integrity, he passed the stone about 1.5 meters high and wide that ended its journey by hitting one of the interior walls of the property.

All I heard was the crash as the sliding door glass broke

“All I heard was the crash as the glass in the door broke slidingso I went back and I guess it happened close to me (…) I haven’t seen the video, but they said that if I took one more step, I probably wouldn’t be here”, said the protagonist of this story to the local channel ‘KITV 4’ .

The fact arose on last Saturday, January 28, around 11:45 in the morning, said spokesmen for the United States tourist police. The event caused a stir on the different digital platforms, managing to go viral in a matter of hours throughout the planet.

Official reports state that the rubble fell from the top of a mountain in the sector known as Pololo Valley, so it went down at high speed until it crashed into Sasaki’s house. The family car was also destroyed and left “virtually useless.”

Some netizens reacted to the images and left their comments on the post that already reaches the 3.2 million views, 1,200 retweets and close to 7,000 “likes”.

“Thank God I was just going to watch TV if I had been there I wouldn’t count it”, “when it’s your turn not even because you take off and when not even because you get in the way”, “You can’t even be safe at home” and “Thank God , she was not hurt”, were some of the reactions of internet users.

Jaime Eduardo Paz Paredes

Editor Trends