Some of the attendees at Donald Trump’s rally this Saturday in Butler (Pennsylvania) where the former US president was the victim of an attack tell in this video how they experienced it.

One of those witnesses said he noticed the shooter minutes before he fired, but no one intervened in time. “We saw the guy climbing up with a rifle,” said Greg Smith, who was present at the rally during the attack. “I was pointing at the guy for two or three minutes and no one did anything. And the next thing you know, five shots.”