The effort was rewarded and bore fruit for Luis Diaz. The Colombian was proclaimed champion of the English League Cup after starring in an electrifying final against Chelsea, which was unbalanced by a goal from the Dutchman Virgil van Dijk in the 119th minute of extra time.

The defender and captain was the hero of Liverpool, who experienced moments of drama in each of Chelsea's attacks. In the regular 90 minutes of the match, neither team was able to gain a difference, the goals disallowed by the VAR were the protagonists and there was no shortage of controversies.

Luis Diaz He was one of the most outstanding players in the ranks of the Liverpool'he shouldered the team' and commanded the most dangerous attacking plays, but his teammates did not have the aim to break the zero on the scoreboard.

The 27-year-old guajiro fought, did not give up any ball, caused headaches in the defense blue and received one of the highest ratings. In the end, so much effort was rewarded, he was able to celebrate with the trophy in his hands.

Liverpool champion shouted after 1-0 against Chelsea and Luis Diaz was one of the focuses of attention in the celebrations, as well as van Dijk and Jürgen Kloppwho wins one more title in his career, but is special because he will say goodbye to the club at the end of the season.

'Fought' celebrated with the flag of Colombia tied to his waist and he looked very happy in the photos after the game and in the official image of the organization with the trophy and the complete team.

The best images left by Luis Díaz

🇨🇴 Luis Díaz x Chelsea 120' minutes played

5 endings

8 dribble attempts (5 successful)

78 touches

47/53 correct passes (89%)

4 decisive passes

3 long balls (3)

18 short hair duels (8)

2 high hair duels (1)

2 fouls committed

1 disarmament 📊 SofaScore Rating: 8.1 pic.twitter.com/V1k8SS1gWQ — Cen7ral do Díaz 🇧🇷 (@CentralLuisDiaz) February 25, 2024

Luis Díaz's numbers

