Social networks are a “rat race”, regretted former US President Barack Obama on France Inter Monday February 8, considering also that “the power of words has been compromised by the changing media landscape”. Guest of the show Boomerang by Augustin Trapenard on the occasion of the release of the first volume of his memoirs A promised land at Fayard editions, he also attacks his successor Donald Trump and accuses him of lies.

The former head of state, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2009, notes that on “the thousand platforms” existing online, “there are no longer any agreed rules on what is true and false”.

And so you got to see a president, Donald Trump, who wasn’t worried about lying all the time. Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States at France Inter

For Barack Obama, this is “greatest current danger for democracy”. The former head of state takes the opportunity to launch an appeal: “We need to be vigilant and do better, work harder and not take democracy for granted.”

To face this danger, Barack Obama wants social media companies to be “responsible for how we differentiate between fact and fiction. Between what is an opinion and what is patently true.” It compares our time to that when the number of television and radio channels was still limited without advocating a step backwards. “We will not be able to go back to a time when there were only a few arbiters of the truth, unless we resort to a Chinese model, which would be very dangerous. The cure would be worse than the evil.”, he says.

In this interview Barack Obama also makes a plea in favor of political figures closer to citizens. He recounts his experience at the White House where with his wife Michelle they joked that if people saw that he wasn’t hanging his clothes or if they saw that his daughters were teasing him at the table, he would lose a lot of money. his luster and his prestige as president. “We tend to put our leaders on a pedestal, to create distance and what I want to do is suggest that in a democracy we have to reduce that distance”, assures Barack Obama. He pursues : “Our salvation does not come from one great leader who is extraordinary and must be followed blindly. Rather, it comes from a knowledgeable citizenship in which we all participate.”

This interview with Barack Obama is the only one given to a radio station in France.

