Former governor of Rio de Janeiro made a post on his social media profile stating that it was “fake”

A video relating the former governor of Rio de Janeiro Sergio Cabral A fight went viral on social media this Saturday (Jan 6, 2024). In the content, a man spits on a woman before being pushed.

The publications linked the man to the former governor and stated that the video took place in Rio de Janeiro. Checking the images, the Power360 confirmed that the fight took place in São Paulo, in the Jardim Iris neighborhood.

Sérgio Cabral argues with a woman on the street and attacks her with spit, the retaliation comes from where he doesn't expect it.

On his social media profile, Sergio Cabral said that this is “fake”.

The motorcycle courier who participated in the fight gave an interview to the portal ABCD explaining that the conflict involved a couple and another man, without mentioning the former governor.