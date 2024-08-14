In the Buenos Aires town of Junín, Argentina, A warehouse worker was involved in a violent confrontation with a criminal who tried to steal the cash register of the business where she was working.

According to the criteria of

The episode, captured by a security camera, shows how The woman did not hesitate to defend herself with punches and kicks.allowing the thief to take only a small amount of money before fleeing. After the altercation, the employee broke down in tears, and was assisted by neighbours who also chased the criminal.

The scene took place last Thursday, around 6:40 p.m., when a man wearing a gray cap and the hood of a white sweatshirt entered the premises located on the corner of Primera Junta and Alem, pretending to be an ordinary customer.

In the video you can see how the thief approaches the counterexchanges a greeting with the employee, and then begins to walk around it to approach the cash register.

The thief’s struggle and escape



In an unexpected move, the robber put his hand between his sweatshirt and his pants, suggesting that he had a weapon, although it is not clear from the recording if he actually had one. Immediately, threatens the employee, who tries to prevent him from accessing the cash register.

However, the criminal managed to push her and grab a bundle of bills, which according to the local media Junín 24, amounted to $20,000 (approximately more than $85 thousand Colombian pesos). Surprised, The woman reacts quickly and begins to fight to get the money back, throwing punches and kicks to defend herself.

During the struggle, both men move around the area behind the counter, knocking down several objects, including signs and blackboards typical of those placed on the sidewalk. In the middle of the fight, The employee manages to land three blows to the thief’s face, momentarily weakening him. However, the criminal manages to temporarily free himself by pushing her to the ground.

Despite falling to the ground, the woman does not stop trying to stop the thief, managing to grab him by the legs while he, in his desperation, tries to open the door to escape. Before fleeing, The employee unbalances him enough that the man hits his head on a water container on a table. Although the robber managed to escape, he was only able to take a small amount of banknotes, preventing a greater loss for the business.

Shortly after the incident, neighbours began to chase the thief around the block, while the woman, visibly shaken, took refuge in the store in tears. Other neighbours who were nearby rushed to the scene after hearing the screams, asking about her condition and offering their help.

Minutes later, a man entered the warehouse with part of the recovered loot.while other people were in charge of collecting the money from the apartment and reorganizing the premises, all this while the employee called the owner of the business between sobs.

Local media reported that The criminal was captured by the police three blocks from the warehouse, specifically on 25 de Mayo and Necochea streets, where he had tried to hide under a parked car. All the stolen money was also recovered at the scene and a knife was found that the thief had hidden under his clothes. The man was arrested, gave a statement and was charged by the prosecutor on duty with robbery aggravated by the use of a weapon, according to Cronos.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

More news in EL TIEMPO

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.