Almost fifty years later, the West Ham United is once again close to a European final. With the first leg trailing 2-1, the ‘Hammers’, who played in the final of the UEFA Cup in 1976, they started as favorites against a AZ Alkmaar that the victory will need to neutralize the advantage of the English.

The Dutch will do so spurred on by a massive 5-1 victory at home against FC Emen that keeps the British team Pascal Jansen as fourth classified in the Dutch Eredivise league, confirming a good run in the domestic championship, after having previously drawn against Ajax Amsterdam, third, and previously having won against RC Waalwijk (3-0) and Fortuna Sittard (0-3).(James Rodríguez: this was the inauguration of ‘Arrogante’, his new restaurant in Bogotá) (Shakira receives a pull from Piqué’s entourage: ‘The children would have suffered twice as much’)

a lot of violence

The Dutch coach was satisfied after the defeat in England by the minimum in a match in which AZ had the ball and controlled “a large part of the game”.

“We were good with the ball and aggressive without it. In the end, we left with a narrow defeat, but now it’s up to us to turn the situation around,” Jansen said.

The Dutch club relies on the experience of veterans such as the captain and central defender Bruno Martins Indi, the midfielder Jordy Clasie or goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. But, above all, in the goals of the Greek striker Vangélis Pavlídis, 24 years old and author of 12 goals in the domestic league, who did not score this weekend.

However, there were problems with the AZ fans.

De ongeregeldheden tussen de groep Engelsen (waarschijnlijk familieleden van de spelers van West Ham United) in AZ gefilmd vanuit een andere hoek. De mobile eenheid heeft na de vechtpartijen ingegrepen met charges in het stadion. #AZWHU pic.twitter.com/9TxQ6kPVTb — Voetbal Ultras (@VoetbalUltras) May 18, 2023

The Dutch reached the semifinals of the Conference League after having eliminated Italian Lazio, first, and Belgian Anderlecht, the latter in a penalty shootout and coming back from 2-0 down at home in the first leg.

Something similar will have to be done by AZ Alkmaar to reach its first international final since 1981, when the Dutch club lost the UEFA Cup title against Ipswich Town, this time facing the winner of the other semi-final, which they dispute on Basel and Fiorentina.

Big problem

The AZ Alkmaar ultras went to the area where the relatives and friends of the West Ham players were happy with what had happened, but it all ended badly.

The fans began to attack them, which caused a hellish chaos. Declan Rice He threw a bottle at the fans, but security had to intervene.

“What I don’t want to do is spoil our night, it wasn’t the West Ham fans asking for trouble,” Moyes said.

(Serious threats to a footballer who scored an own goal on the last date of Colombian football)