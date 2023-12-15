Red Bull Racing gives new meaning to 'lights out and away we go'. The defending champion is the first F1 team ever to make a pit stop in the dark. Because what else are you going to do during the winter break and you won 21 of the 22 races last season? After ten attempts, the pit crew already clocked a faster time than the average Ferrari pit stop in 2023.

The Red Bull pit stop team was first allowed to try to change the tires three times with tinted visors and with a stationary car. After the lights went out, the car rolled into place and the 22-person team had ten chances to clock the fastest time possible. We do not get to see all the stops, which indicates that not all pit stops went smoothly.

How long did Red Bull's pit stop last in the dark?

On the tenth and final attempt, the team changes tires the fastest. In a time of 2.84 seconds the car rises, the old wheels come off, the new wheels go on and the car is back on the ground. Calculated over the entire season, the Ferrari pit crew made a pit stop of 2.9 seconds on average. Maybe they should also practice blind substitution in Maranello.

Sergio Pérez predicted that it would take the Red Bull pit crew 33.9 seconds. Verstappen had a little more confidence. He guessed at 6.69 seconds. Red Bull's pit stop in the dark takes one second longer than the fastest pit stop of all time. That record was set by McLaren during last season's Qatar GP. There, Lando Norris received a fresh set of slippers in exactly 1.8 seconds.