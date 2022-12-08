In the last few hours, a video of a shooting occurred in Guaymas, in Sonora, Mexicoin which a kindergarten teacher is seen trying to calm down her students during a shooting.

The curious and impressive thing about the moment is that the teacher resorted to a famous song by the American artist Taylor Swift to distract minors from the bursts that were heard at the time.

This was what happened.

The facts

The events occurred on Tuesday, December 6, in a kindergarten near Miramar and the city of Guaymas in Sonora, Mexico.

According to the Mexican newspaper El Universal, the shooting occurred around 12:40 pm on Tuesday. Several students who were on break were sheltered while the other classrooms followed the protocol and hid when the shots were heard.

The outlet also stresses that the armed attack did not take place in the vicinity of the school. However, due to its location, which is next to the hills, the shots were heard very close to the institution.

The shots were heard near the institution.

Taylor Swift’s song

In the face of the detonations, as can be seen in the video broadcast on social networks, the teacher of kindergarten he tried to prevent his students from panicking by distracting them with a song.

In the recording, the teacher can be heard speaking to her students in English “Come on, I can hear you”, “Very good everyone, stay down”, while the minors sing a song by Taylor Swift.

The teacher tried to protect the children under the tables and to calm the tension she asked them to sing shake it off.

Apparently, they were taking English class when the explosions occurred.

The teacher also sings with her students as she encourages them and tells them that everyone is doing a good job, but they need to stay under the tables.

The teacher, identified as Miss Barbara, recorded the video and sent it to the minors’ parents as a sign that they were fine despite the shots that were fired. The video then went viral on social media.

According to local media, the shooting actually occurred on Luis Encinas boulevard in the Miramar sector, when two people who were traveling in a white car were shot at. Both people died at the scene.

Drugs and weapons were found in the car of the deceased, so the authorities attribute the shooting to a confrontation between organized crime gangs.

INTERNATIONAL AND UNIVERSAL WRITING (GDA)

GROUP OF NEWSPAPERS OF AMERICA

