A blogger from Sochi filmed a girl sunbathing topless on the beach and angered subscribers

A half-naked Russian woman sunbathing on a crowded beach in Sochi was caught on video and caused controversy online. The video was published by a resident of Sochi and a popular blogger @kesstravel on Instagram (social network banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist and banned in the Russian Federation).

On the video, the girl lies topless on a towel with her back to the sun among other vacationers and looks into the phone. The blogger who filmed it voices behind the scenes: “People without complexes in the center of Sochi.”

His post got almost 100 thousand views and hundreds of comments, but most of the users were angry with the publication – they criticized the man for filming and invading the personal space of tourists.

“She just lies and tans, and does not walk. I also do this so that there are no traces of a swimsuit on my back. There is nothing like that”, “Sexism! It even scares me that you are annoyed by a naked female back. People, are you normal?”, “I think that shooting on the sly is much worse than sunbathing like this,” commentators wrote.