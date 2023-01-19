Video: with a flying kick, a young man knocks down motorcycle thieves who were going to rob him

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Moment after the flying kick against the robbers.
The man clung to a fence and with an accurate flying kick knocked down the alleged thieves.
January 19, 2023, 09:51 AM
A man thwarted a robbery that two alleged thieves who were traveling on a motorcycle intended to commit against him, in Paraguay.
The two alleged ‘motothieves’ followed the man and when he was passing through a platform on a public road they approached at full speed.
When the man realized that he was being followed, he decided to hold on to a fence and when the alleged thieves reached him, he jumped up and launched a flying kick that knocked them to the ground, next to a parked car.
The event, which took place on January 12, was recorded by a security camera located at the site and was broadcast on social networks by Radio Ñandutí.
In the pure style of Jackie Chan 😌
👉A man avoided being robbed with a “flying kick” and then started running from criminals
The criminals did not count on the cunning of this person and fell from his motorcycle. 📻#1020AM pic.twitter.com/LKXKRBLVoY
— Radio Ñandutí (@nanduti) January 18, 2023
After knocking down the two alleged ‘motothieves’, the man ran away from the place, while the possible thieves, surprised by the situation, got up and took several seconds to start the motorcycle and leave.
Fernando Umana Mejia
Trends WEATHER
