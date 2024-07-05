In a dramatic finale to the Euro quarter-final between Spain and Germany, Florian Wirtz equalised in the 89th minute, keeping Germany’s hopes alive. The goal came after a well-worked move down the left flank, where Mittelstädt sent a precise cross into the Spanish box. The ball was headed back into the centre, landing at the feet of Wirtz, who did not waste the opportunity. With a chipped shot past the goalkeeper and placed it close to the post, the young German striker beat the Spanish defence with a shot that left them with no chance.
Wirtz’s precision and coordination in the German attack proved decisive at a critical moment in the match. The Spanish defence, which had held the lead for much of the game, was unable to react in time to prevent the equaliser. Mittelstädt’s intervention from the left flank and Wirtz’s final shot underlined the quality and resilience of the German team, which never stopped looking for the equaliser until the final minute of the match.
This goal meant the 1-1 draw and forced Spain to prepare for an uncertain extra time or possibly a penalty shootout. With the draw, Germany showed its ability to recover and keep the competition alive. Spain, for its part, will have to rethink its strategy to secure a place in the semi-finals, where the winner will face the winner of the match between France and Portugal. The tension and emotion at this end of the match reflect the intensity of the European Championship, where anything can happen until the last second.
#Video #Wirtz #rescues #Germany #late #goal #89th #minute
