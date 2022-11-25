Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua.- The early morning of this Friday, November 25, the first snowfall of the winter season in CuauhtémocChihuahua.

It was around 3:00 a.m. when the first snowflakeswhich left a few centimeters of accumulation.

Before the Nevada Temperatures of up to 3 degrees Celsius were recorded, while at dawn the temperature is one degree below zero.

The winter storm of the season will be located on ChihuahuaCoahuila, eastern Sonora and northern Durango, while the cold front number eleven and its pillar air mass will extend over the north and northeast of the national territory.

The morning atmosphere will be very cold to freezing with frost in mountain areas and a cool to temperate daytime environment, in addition to showers and heavy occasional rains in said regions, including the northwest of the country.