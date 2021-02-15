#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

In Denting en Moselle, the Ban Saint-Jean camp has sunk into oblivion. However, it was there that in 1945, 204 mass graves dug by German soldiers were discovered to bury the bodies of Soviet prisoners who died of hunger, disease or exhaustion.

After the war, the authorities tried to assess the scale of the mass grave: “The density is 3 corpses by 1 meter and 10 layers of corpses in depth, notes a report drawn up in 1945 by a joint Franco-Soviet commission. According to estimates, 20,000 corpses are buried in this mass grave.”

It is however on the grounds of Ban Saint-Jean that three wind turbines 150 meters high should soon grow. For Gabriel Becker, vice-president of the Franco-Ukrainian Association for the Defense and Rehabilitation of Ban Saint-Jean (AFU), Ban Saint-Jean would be the biggest Nazi death on French soil.

Because with their foundations 17 meters in diameter, wind turbines risk digging a ground where corpses still lie. “Putting wind turbines near here is indecent.. ”breathes Gabriel Becker.

The wind farm project is also scandalous in Russia. Like thousands of defeated Red Army soldiers, Alexei Lukovkin was transported from the Eastern Front in a coal dump truck. We found her little daughter who lives in Volgograd, Russia. For her, building wind turbines on the site would desecrate this place of memory: “It is just impossible, where so many people have suffered, where so many people have died. We are one of the families of the 22,000 who would be buried at Ban Saint-Jean, it is our history, the history of our family, the history of our country but it is also a part of your history. “

A heavy story that many residents of Denting, the village next door, would rather leave behind. “I am for the project!“says one of them.”It is a project that is part of a policy for the future, adds another. And this cohabitation with a cemetery does not bother me at all.”

In this town of 250 inhabitants, the wind turbine project, with its promise of 42,000 euros in annual income, is an unexpected resource for the municipality. “I think we have to turn the page, keep a piece of land for memory but we will not mortgage our real estate for a site that dates from the last war, believes Christian Belvetti, deputy mayor of Denting. We own this land, so we intend for the moment to develop it as we wish.“

In a letter to local parliamentarians, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, former owner of the Ban Saint-Jean, said it was vigilant on the matter. He asks the prefect to ensure the respect and the tranquility of the place.