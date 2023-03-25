There are people who, when ending relationships, prefer not to know anything else about them, to change the page and start over, but they imagine breaking up with your lover due to betrayal and meet again in an interview to get a job.

Some believe in coincidences, others in causality, for this reason, Internet users affirm that it is about “karma”, because a girl met her ex-boyfriend in a not very pleasant way.

Although it is common to find cases of infidelity between couples on social networks, one of the videos that has gone viral in recent days was that of a woman who exposed that she was reunited with her ex to the one who put the horn.

It was through the TikTok platform, where the @ryliejouett account spread that he had applied for a job, but apparently the world is a mess, since after cheating on him 6 years ago, he saw him again in an unexpected way.

Because in the clip, she explained that when she applied for the job, she realized that the company’s recruiter was her former partner, whom she betrayed.

The young woman revealed that the boy was immature and that is why he was unfaithful, and now she found him at a job, where he interviewed her, while she needed to start work.

The woman wrote in the clip, “Karma is the nastiest bitch. I met him six years ago when I was 19. I ran to the nicest guy who had the best intentions and I say why is he the person interviewing me for a job I desperately need tomorrow.

Before the image, some Internet users asked for the second part, while others chose to tell their experiences of being unfaithful or how they were betrayed.