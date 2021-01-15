Since 2019, his supporters have been mobilizing, celebrities like Kim Kardashian have taken up his case for him, and a petition in his favor has been signed by 3 million people.

Emblematic of America’s racial divides, Rodney Reed’s story divides opinion and holds the country in suspense. On “death row” for more than twenty-two years, he was sentenced to death in 1998 for the rape and murder of Stacey Stites. Rodney is black, Stacey was white. The 19-year-old was engaged to a white policeman.

For the jurors, Rodney Reed’s guilt was in no doubt: sperm bearing his DNA had been found in the victim’s body. He claimed to be Stacey’s lover, but the police didn’t believe him: a white woman cheating on her fiancé with a black man, it was a huge transgression in 1990s Texas …

In prison for rape, Stacey’s ex-fiancé confided in his fellow inmate

This fiancé is Jimmy Fennell, caught by the courts in another case twelve years later. Accused of rape with a weapon in the performance of his duties, he was sentenced to ten years in prison and dismissed from the police.

In October 2019, three weeks before the scheduled execution of Rodney Reed, the case experienced an extraordinary twist, with a testimony that no one expected … Jimmy Fennell’s fellow inmate, Arthur Snow, a white neo-Nazi activist advocating the superiority of the white race, would have collected his secrets.

“One day he said to me: ‘I had to kill my fiancée’ …”

For “Special Envoy”, Vanina Kanban met the ex-supremacist, now free and repentant, in her home near Austin, Texas. He testified under oath to lawyers for the death row inmate, but had never spoken publicly. This is the first time he has granted an interview.

Here is what Jimmy Fennell would have told him: “One day he said to me: ‘I had to kill my fiancee.’ He said, ‘The nigger bitch, she had to die.’ He told us that he had strangled her with a belt … He was furious that she was sleeping with Rodney Reed, whom he called ‘the nigga.’ And I, who am from the South, I understand his anger, we’re racists in Texas! It’s an ego story: being cuckolded by a black man is the worst humiliation! “

“It’s the first time I’ve done something right!”

Arthur Snow says he discovered the Stites case in the newspapers, and recognized Jimmy Fennell in a photo. After seeking advice from former inmates, he decided to tell Rodney Reed’s lawyer all about it: “This is the first time I’ve done something right. All my life I’ve screwed up… So for once I wanted to tell the truth.”

Will Rodney Reed’s case be reconsidered by justice? Until we find out, Rodney Reed is still being held – like 213 other prisoners awaiting execution in Texas. But he has become a symbol, that of the inequality of blacks in the face of capital punishment. Blacks represent only 12.7% of the population of the United States, but 42% of those on death row.

