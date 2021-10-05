Some parts on a car are nice to have, but you can also do without. The center armrest, for example, or the eternal criticism of your co-driver. Other things really should be replaced if they break because they are crucial. We mention brake pads, tires and the ‘next button’ on the radio. Your shock absorbers are there for a reason. They ensure, among other things, that your feathers remain calm. Below you see a van with (presumably) two leaking shock absorbers. At every threshold the springs get free play and the rear starts to hop like a lowrider.

You have to replace a leaking shock absorber