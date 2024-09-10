James Earl Jones is the original voice of Darth Vader, the central character of the famous saga of Star Wars. But only the voice, because the body that appears in the first films is that of the British actor and bodybuilder David Prowse. In the video that accompanies this news it is explained why George Lucas, the creator of Star Warsmade this decision. But Earl Jones, who died on Tuesday at the age of 93, is not only known for his voice. He won an honorary Oscar in 2011 and has appeared in such well-known and diverse films as Conan the Barbarian either The Prince of Zamunda.