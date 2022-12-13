Crash tests are never really fun to watch, especially when it comes to new cars (although not everyone in the editorial team agrees). Do not worry; in this video only an old Ford F-150 is destroyed. There are enough of those anyway. He carries a large block of concrete with him during the crash. The havoc that the extra weight leaves behind is enormous. But why are they actually doing this crash test?

Crash experts from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS, the American Euro NCAP) carry out the test. According to Raul Arbelaez, the crashers weight so that the vehicle weighs 4,300 kilograms. “We’re doing this test to see if our equipment can handle this weight,” he says. The extra weight should represent the battery pack of an electric car.

The crash with a block of concrete for electric cars

“We haven’t had any problems with the crash tests for over 20 years. Now that there are electric cars, the battery makes the weight bigger and bigger. When these cars come on the market, several of which are already on the market, we want to make sure we can test them here. The Audi e-tron is already 2,700 kilos, but cars that are even heavier are coming,’ says Arbelaez.

The cars do not drive themselves, but are pulled by a tow rope that comes out of a ledge on the ground. The Ford pick-up gets a run-up of 18 meters to reach a maximum speed of 65 km/h. At the moment of the crash, the block of concrete slides forward and raises the back.