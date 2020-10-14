If the coronavirus crisis upsets our societies, it could very soon appear in our dictionaries. From political interventions to private conversations, many words linked to the pandemic have invaded our daily lives, such as “confinement”, “covid” or even “fortnight”. For franceinfo, Sandrine Reboul-Touré, teacher in language sciences at the University of Paris 3-Sorbonne Nouvelle, discusses some essential terms.

Why did you choose “confinement” and not “confinement”?

According to this discourse specialist, words offer the possibility of “forge the real“, and their choice is never trivial.”With ‘confinement’, we would have been more on the side of asylum and madness, underlines Sandrine Reboul-Touré, then it is much easier, thereafter, to work around the word ‘confinement’“. In use, the latter term can thus be redesigned according to the situation.

“We will quickly have in mind the words ‘do’, ‘redo’, ‘undo’, analyzes the linguist. We can invent new words which do not seem exorbitant to us, which are understood almost from their creation.” For her, “the word ‘confinement’ lends itself well to this type of entry into the language, to live well and not panic people“.

Is the use of the word “quarantine” justified?

Quarantines that last a weekend, and not 40 days, are far from being a linguistic headache for Sandrine Reboul-Touré. “It is an isolation of variable duration“, she explains, dictionary in support, before retracing the recent history of this word.”We gave it a new meaning that did not last “, she recalls. “When we have a quarantine that lasts fourteen days, we drop this word to forge another. “

To better understand the words, Sandrine Reboul-Touré analyzes them in the form of “series“. Alongside the term” eight “, which existed long before the coronavirus crisis, appeared the word” fourteen “but also” seven “, which appealed to the linguist.”We have here a neologism that goes very well in the landscape, and which responds to the need to find a new word for a new situation. “The term designates a very specific period.”A septaine is not a week, insists the researcher, these are seven days during which there will be confinement. “

How did “face-to-face” and “distance” come to the fore?

“All this was put in place during confinement, explains Sandrine Reboul-Touré. We could also say ‘distance’ courses.“But here, like many words related to the coronavirus crisis, the use of another term”shows the will to mark the event“specifies the researcher. In the same vein as” face-to-face “and” distance “, the researcher noted the use of” demerdential “on the front page of the newspaper Release last September 16. “We assumed that [ce mot] was going to be a nod to teachers and that it would be understandable. “

The new words are popularized at full speed with the internet and social networks. Sandrine Reboul-Touré, language science teacher at Paris 3-Sorbonne Nouvelle University to franceinfo

Between neologisms and words which change meaning, Sandrine Reboul-Touré observes a “great effervescence“lexical for several months. Is this still the case in times of crisis?”Words that are created, there are every day, reminds the teacher. What I find interesting is that with confinement […] there was an impact on the language.”

Shared during telephone conversations, on online messengers such as WhatsApp or corporate networks, these innovations have taken “an extreme extent in use“In addition to reassuring, the invention of new words turns out to be”a necessity“believes Sandrine Reboul-Touré.”So that we can exchange and agree on new phenomena, we must name them“, she concludes.