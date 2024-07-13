When looking at the Moon, some people wonder if they can own it. But who does the Moon belong to? In 1967, with a communal spirit rare in the history of international relations, the Outer Space Treaty was signed, which states that space belongs to no one and neither the Moon nor the asteroids can be appropriated by any person or country. But things became more complicated as they wanted to continue advancing with more concrete objectives: now that the possibilities of economic exploitation of space are becoming real, the communal spirit of the first treaties seems to be beginning to falter. The video at the top of this news item is a journey through all the texts that regulate who owns the Moon now that the construction of a lunar base on the satellite is on the horizon.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.