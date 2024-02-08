The Goya Awards bring the Spanish cinema festival to Castilla y León for the first time. Valladolid will be the scene of a gala that will feature three masters of ceremony of the stature of Ana Belén, Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, the Javis. They arrive at the appointment as favorites 20,000 species of bees (15 nominations), The Snow Society (13 nominations), Close the eyes (11 nominations), They know that (11 nominations), and One Love (seven nominations). These five will also compete for the best film award.

It is the first time in history that there are more nominees than male nominees, 61% of the candidates are women. Candidates who will walk the red carpet (is it red?) and who we present to you in this who's who… at the 38th edition of the Goya Awards.

