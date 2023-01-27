Susana Zabaleta did not bear the audience noises during his concert in it Alfonso Ortiz Tirado Festival (FAOT) of sonorous last January 25.

The mexican sopranoknown for giving voice to Pocahontas of Disney in Spanish, he exploded against the conversations or murmurs of the audience.

“who the ching…is talking? Is it upstairs? Hey, there’s plenty of space outside to talk,” he said after warning the audience for the first time to keep quiet.

During her first warning, the television presenter was also talking about love when she was interrupted.

“When suddenly something comes, which is love- Shut up those who are over there or I’ll kill you, they’ve already shut up or they think they can’t hear each other”.

The orchestra group looked at her in surprise while some people in the audience laughed and cheered her on.

“It’s that you think you don’t hear yourself, but you hear everything […] you already talked? OK, outside pleaseno, outside,” he said as the audience applauded.

Zabaleta asked that the person(s) who were speaking be removed and then stated that for music “you need silence, concentration, if not, love does not come”.

She then joked that if they didn’t welcome her back to the festival, they already knew where she was in Mexico.

“We have to get together to laugh, to enjoy, to enjoy the music, it doesn’t matter what it is, that’s the music, and whoever gets bitter, well, what the hell… his mother was like the one who was there,” he concluded.