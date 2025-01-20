01/20/2025



Updated at 05:29h.























In this video we explain the profiles of the new executive who will govern the United States with the return of Trump. Next Monday, January 20, the inauguration of the 47th person in charge of running the White House will be celebrated. He will not do it alone but will have a government team.

Surely there is a name of this “peculiar” executive that you have already heard: Elon Musk. But not only him, there are many signings that are causing controversy in the Trump 2.0 Administration. Do you want to know who they are? In this video we tell you who are the people who, together with Donald Trump, will lead the US.

