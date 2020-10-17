“For a long time, the women remained silent, thinking that there was nothing to be done”said Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She fought all her life against this silence, becoming a figure in the fight for the equality of men and women. Born in Brooklyn in 1933, she studied brilliantly at Cornell and Harvard, but had to endure discriminatory comments from her teachers. Later, she knows the same insults at Rutgers University where she teaches.

Indignant at the sexist abuse of which she was the victim, she pleaded six times before the Supreme Court, thus contributing to the modification of the laws: “I knew a lot more about sex discrimination than these nine judges“says Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Became the first female professor at Columbia University and then appointed to the Supreme Court by Bill Clinton, she defended body and soul the rights of women and homosexual people by campaigning for equal pay, the right to abortion and marriage for all. In particular, she celebrated the marriage of several people of the same sex in 2013. “If two people love each other, whether they are two women or two men, why should the law say a strong ‘no’?”

She then vehemently opposed Donald Trump’s program during the 2016 US presidential campaign. At an advanced age, she was still very active in her fight and said: “As long as I can do this job thoroughly, I will.”