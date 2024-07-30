Behind the legendary photo of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina at the Olympic Games last Monday, there is an athlete with a long career. Medina is a three-time world champion and took fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics. He started surfing at the age of nine and has been coached throughout his career by his stepfather. He is the youngest athlete to have participated in the World Surf League, making his debut at the age of 17. In 2021, he lost the Olympic bronze medal to Australian Owen Wright. The following year, he decided to step away from the sport to take care of his mental health. However, he has returned to the sea with the promise of conquering new titles.