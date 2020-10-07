The Proud Boys are an all-male, anti-feminist, anti-immigrant, and pro-Trump far-right group. They can be recognized by their black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts, and their call for street violence against leftist protesters. The group was created in 2016 in New York by Gavin McInnes, co-founder and former editor of Vice magazine, to counter what he saw as a rise in anti-Western and anti-human sentiment.

There are several “membership levels” for joining the group, including giving up masturbation, citing 5 Cereals while other Proud Boys hit the new member, and participating in a violent fight. As of 2017, Facebook groups associated with the Proud Boys have approximately 6,000 members in the United States. In 2018, the FBI classified them as an “extremist group”. The Proud Boys claim to be a racist organization, even though their members often use the sign of white supremacy and incorporate elements of the “white genocide” conspiracy theory.

In 2017, a member of the group Jason Kessler participated in the organization of the “Unite the Right” rally of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia. He was only “kicked out” from the group following the death of protester Heather Heyer during the event. In October 2018, 10 Proud Boys were arrested after they started a brawl with leftist protesters outside a Republican club in New York City. The following month, Gavin McInnes left the group.

In 2020, the Proud Boys are organizing several rallies, counter-demonstrations in reaction to the Black Lives Matter protests, especially in Portland, where anti-police and anti-racist protesters have marched since the death of George Floyd. In September 2020, British brand Fred Perry claims to have stopped distributing the black and yellow polo shirt in the United States and Canada, which serves as the unofficial uniform of the Proud Boys.