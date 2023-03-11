A quinceanera went viral on social networks, because while he remembered his father in the middle of a waltz, a family past drinkingcarried out a peculiar action that generated controversial comments of internet users.

While the young fifteen-year-old was dancing to the rhythm of a waltz, a man suddenly interrupted the dance. apparently intoxicated.

Given the alleged effects of alcohol, the subject who is familiar with the party appeared on stage, until he fell to the floor and ruined the young woman’s nostalgic waltz.

In the viral video shared by the ‘@apaciblesdelnorte’ account, they shared the scene titled “he ruined his waltz”, on the TikTok social network, causing endless comments.

During the clip, the party is observed holding a picture in his handswhose apparently it was a relative who passed away and he was remembering, so the whole scene seemed emotional.

However, everything was ruined when a man that I was invited to the party, who crossed the dance floor, and not being able to keep the balanceended por fall close to the quinceanera and ruin the emotional moment.

Although many girls long for their quinceañera party and prepare even the smallest detail, so that their special day is extraordinary, in this viral story, the subject was the one who caused the story to go viral, since he ruined the important moment.

When viewing the audiovisual material, Internet users pointed out, “it makes me angry and laugh at the same time”, “not even Ludovico dared so much”, “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry”, “I thought I was going to dance with her”.