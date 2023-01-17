A question that is currently topical, is refueling or charging cheaper? We searched for you!

When fuel prices were still sky-high and electricity prices were relatively low, this question was easy to answer. Of course, in the past, charging was a lot more attractive than filling up with very expensive fuel. In a relatively short time that has changed completely.

With high energy prices and fuel prices that are somewhat lower, you suddenly have to start calculating. Because what is cheaper, refueling or charging? A serious question if you have a plug-in hybrid, such as in our case a Lexus NX450h + endurance tester. Lexus’ first plug-in hybrid with all-wheel drive.

Specifications Lexus NX450h+

2.5 liter 186 hp strong

Electric motors 185 hp on the front axle and 54 hp at the rear

Total: 310 hp

55 liter petrol tank

Range: 842 km. Practice 600km

0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds

Top speed 200 km/h limited

Battery pack 18.1 kWh

Charging 6.6 kW 1-phase, no fast charging option

64 km e-range WLTP. Practice 40-45 km

Due to our tax climate, PHEVs are attractively priced. If you compare it with a non PHEV anyway. In the case of the Lexus NX450h + you are talking about € 87,000. About the same price as the much less powerful NX350h with front-wheel drive. The difference is therefore in the BPM. Where with the NX450h + there is only 649 euros in BPM, the NX350h comes with a hefty 7,709 euros in BPM.

Consumption

The consumption of a plug-in hybrid is always somewhat difficult to determine. That is why different authorities call something different. In the case of the WLTP cycle, you are talking about a statement of 0.9 l / 100 km. Travelcard speaks of Travelcard 5.8l/100km. The American EPA uses an average consumption of 6.53 l / 100 km on gasoline or 25 kWh / 100 km on electricity.

Gasoline vs electric costs

For this comparison, we assumed an average national suggested retail price of Euro95 1,884. There were three rates for charging: at home (day and night rate) and at the office.

Fuel: € 1,884 per liter Euro95

Charging: At home night € 0.70193 per kWh, at home day € 0.87399 per kWh, at work € 1.04 per kWh.

Public loading price

Public charging prices vary quite a bit. And that’s an understatement. As of 1-1-2023, VAT on electricity went back from 9 to 21% VAT. Prices differ not only per location, but also per provider.

Different rates apply to some Vattenfal charging stations for North Brabant and Limburg. You tell the charging stations apart by looking at the sticker with the QR code. If the sticker has the QR code to the left of the text, you pay € 0.1962 per kWh. If the QR code is on the right side of the text, you pay € 0.2398 per kWh. Vattenfall rates for their own stations differ per province between 0.2178 and 0.3993 euros per kWh. They only have poles in 5 provinces and certainly not everywhere.

Prices per provider

Vattenfall: between €0.40 and €0.60 per kWh

Shell: € 0.51 per kWh

Eneco: €0.60 per kWh. Except on some own poles where it can be €0.21.

A tip for public charging is therefore to search very carefully which pole is cheap. We also made a video about this together with Mobility Service.

Apps for charging and/or refueling

You can’t sort or filter by rates in any charging app. For refueling, there are various apps to find the cheapest gas station and there are even cars (including BMW) that show fuel prices in the navigation system. In terms of fuel: you can still save more than 10-12% on the price per liter.

Solar panels and the PHEV

What about owners of solar panels: it depends on whether you generate more than you use. If that is the case, your energy supplier will pay you a compensation for each excess kWh generated. Those rates are very low, now roughly between 5 and 29 cents per kWh. In that case: just load it.

Conclusion

As soon as you have to charge for a price of more than € 0.50, it is cheaper to drive petrol. And it’s easier anyway….. and you’re dry. But “filling up” on your own driveway also has its charm. The last comment: if you drive a lot of short distances in the city, your gas consumption is considerably higher. In principle, electric driving is more economical in the city.

