Irritation point in traffic. No priority at the roundabout.

We’ve all had it once in traffic. You take the roundabout three quarters and then there is always one who throws it in front of you. This can be quite irritating.

This video takes it one step further. The motorist who does not give way greets the dashcam with a middle finger. The opposite world.

This article Video: when you don’t get priority on the roundabout appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Video #dont #priority #roundabout