“When war was declared, there were people [aux Etats-Unis] who didn’t want to go to fight. American soldiers were enlisted, so they weren’t there by choice. This is what brings me back to nurses in the US Army. They were civilians who had volunteered “, recalls Doctor Marjorie Desrosier, American historian specializing in the history of nurses, to the magazine “1:15 p.m. on Sunday” (replay).

Before the war there were only a few hundred nurses in the United States Army. From 1917, thousands of women enlisted to serve under the aegis of the Red Cross. The contingent increased in one year to 20,000 nurses, all volunteers, to get as close as possible to the deadly battles of the First World War.

“Work until exhaustion, take care of these soldiers …”

“To be a nurse is to be at the service of humanity and American nurses felt that there was a serious humanitarian crisis in France”, specifies Marjorie Desrosier. These women, often very young, crossed the Atlantic to treat the wounded of the First World War which ravaged the European continent.

These thousands of nurses brought with them American-style know-how, in particular the follow-up of injuries with new rehabilitation techniques. Could they be prepared for what they experienced in France? “I can’t imagine what it was like: being a nurse, going to France and witnessing it all, working to the point of exhaustion, taking care of these soldiers, especially during such an intense year of 1918…” considers the historian.

