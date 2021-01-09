“With VHS [Video Home System], cinema becomes an object. And an object, we can make it cross the borders… The cassettes pass the Iron Curtain and enter the countries of the East with the video recorders “, recalls Claude Gaillard, author and publisher of books on cinema and popular cultures in the magazine “8:30 pm Saturday” (replay).

“It’s a contraband market. We sell them under wraps, the films are dubbed in an artisanal way… Somewhere, it’s practically an accelerated initiation into liberalism. It’s the market of supply and demand “, notes this specialist who wrote in particular VHS generation. In the green hell of rambosploitation (ed. Huginn & Muninn).

“For the Russian public, Rocky is fighting against a Soviet, against the regime”

“Afterwards, it is organized in countries like Romania, he explains. You transform your living room into a cinema room where the neighbors come. Nicolae Ceaușescu’s son [président du pays de 1967 à 1989, date à laquelle il est fusillé avec sa femme Elena après un procès expéditif] was a big fan of VHS… without obviously telling his father. Copying a tape becomes an act of resistance. “

In the USSR, fans watch American Rocky fight a Russian giant on a VHS tape that is ripping off in Moscow: “For the Russian public, Sylvester Stallone does not fight in Rocky 4 [1985] against a Russian boxer. He fights against a Soviet, against the regime. They saw the liberator in this character “, analysis Claude Gaillard. If the VHS alone did not bring down the Berlin wall, this little brick of Bakelite was a vector of transgression and liberation.

> Replays of France Télévisions news magazines are available on the Franceinfo website and its mobile application (ios & Android), “Magazines” section.