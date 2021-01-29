#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

This compost that I have in my hands and which nourishes the plants and the soil of the farm actually comes from food waste collected by people in the Paris region, peelings, leftover apples, fruits, vegetables. , leftovers of meals, and which come to be revalued here “, explains Jean-François Delaitre, farmer methaniser. In certain districts of Paris, a new trash can has appeared, with the objective of transforming certain waste into resources. Between 2017 and 2021, more than 150,000 buckets were distributed in the 2nd, 12th and 19th arrondissements. In 2020, in the districts concerned, 1,223 tonnes of bio-waste were collected despite a temporary interruption due to Covid-19. This is 20% more than in 2019.

“It is estimated that in the trash of every Parisian, every Parisian, there is 25% of the waste which is food waste. However, this waste is sent to be incinerated, to be burned. And burning waste which is made up of 80% water, we see how it is an ecological aberration“, explains Colombe Brossel, deputy mayor of Paris in charge of the cleanliness of public space, sorting and waste reduction, recycling and reuse. After collection, the impurities are removed in treatment centers and the waste is prepared so that it can be recycled. “So bio-waste arrives here, we are fifty kilometers from Paris, still in the Ile-de-France region. Each truck is delivered every two days, every three days, before being incorporated into the anaerobic digestion tanks behind us.“, explains Jean-François Delaitre.

Among the difficulties to be overcome in the deployment of this collection: the reluctance of some residents, sorting errors or the lack of space in certain garbage premises. In response, the town hall launched information campaigns and added collection bins in public places. At the same time, other measures are being developed, such as the deployment of individual and collective composts.

In Austria and Germany, the collection of bio-waste is compulsory. European regulations oblige France to generalize this type of solution by the end of 2023.